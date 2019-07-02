Caksicles From Vanilla Beans Are Cute & Delicious That You Can't Resist Them

New Cakesicle varieties from Vanilla Beans have recently launched. These New Caksicles from Vanilla Beans are cute, delicious & so drool-worthy that you can’t resist them. 3 delicious varieties ordered were:- 1. Hazelnut mocha 2. Brownie 3. KitKat Each Cakesicle cost Rs 250/- & trust me they have delicious & pretty heavy. Love the packaging, presentation, quality & taste of these beauties.