New Cakesicle varieties from Vanilla Beans have recently launched. These New Caksicles from Vanilla Beans are cute, delicious & so drool-worthy that you can’t resist them. 3 delicious varieties ordered were:- 1. Hazelnut mocha 2. Brownie 3. KitKat Each Cakesicle cost Rs 250/- & trust me they have delicious & pretty heavy. Love the packaging, presentation, quality & taste of these beauties.
Caksicles From Vanilla Beans Are Cute & Delicious That You Can't Resist Them
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Pricing may seem a touch high
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Kids, Bae, Big Group, Family
Also On The Vanilla Bean
