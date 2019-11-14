Ministry Of Crab Gives You The Perfect Reason To Catch Up With Friends Over The Weekend

An ideal weekend would involve waking up at a reasonable time, working out and meeting friends for a great meal to create those warm, fuzzy memories. While we can’t help you get out of bed (or with any of the other things), we do have just the perfect place for you to meet up with friends over a nice lunch, or dinner! Ministry Of Crab is a premium restaurant that offers a grand dining space, private dining rooms and has an entire floor dedicated to a bar space (yeah it’s even better than it sounds!) From their eclectic food menu to weekend brunch live music to serenade the senses, this is one place you gotta check out.

If you think the ambience was the best thing about the place, wait till you try their food. Ministry Of Crab is now open for lunch all weekend long and every Saturday they have a special menu like no other, offering a three-course lunch meal. Their delicious small plate selection itself has a mix of delicacies like the Garlic Butter Vegetables, Peppered Corn Cakes, Chicken Supreme Teriyaki or the Signature Crab Avocado and each sounds so much better than the last. For the mains, indulge in a lavish afternoon lunch of baked crab or the delightful Goan vegetable curry which can be paired with staples like the Japanese Rice or Sri Lanka speciality, Kade Bread. End your scrumptious meal on a sweet note with their house desserts like the decadent Bitter Chocolate Ice Cream or our favourite, the French Toast.

Wine lovers can pair these seafood wonders with their favourite grape concoctions and enjoy a wide selection offered at Ministry of Crab. You can even pick from an assortment of fun and flirty cocktails including signatures like the Tea Trail, The Plantation, Red Juice among many more.