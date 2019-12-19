City dwellers, there's a gorgeous space around 2 hours away from the city that is a sprawling space, with a garden, a pool et al. If you believe in design aesthetics (like we do!), you'll be bookmarking this ASAP. Check it out.
Mountain Views & A Private Pool: We've Found You A Hidden Gem For The Weekend
Shortcut
City dwellers, there's a gorgeous space around 2 hours away from the city that is a sprawling space, with a garden, a pool et al. If you believe in design aesthetics (like we do!), you'll be bookmarking this ASAP. Check it out.
What Makes It Awesome
We've been hunting for a quiet stay not too far from the city and bumped into this beauty while on the hunt. What drew us to the villa is the sheer size of the space, and how the owners have ensured that design and placement play a huge role in adding to the openness.
With millennial essentials like a gorgeous pool, board games and modern amenities to ensure you have a great stay, there's nothing that you can't like about the villa. Boasting of a mountain view as well, Nirvaan villa (I mean, the name oozes peace and tranquility) is close to the beach too, so if you want to spend some time exploring, head straight
The 4BHK villa also has a TT table (for all you indoor sports buffs out there), a gorgeous garden and big, open, airy rooms that'll make you never want to leave.
Pro-Tip
The villa is located in Sogoan, Alibaug, and there are a lot of eateries and local joints around Chondi village. The local market is just around 3 kilometers away too, so in case you need anything, it isn't too far away.
Comments (0)