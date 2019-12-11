Break toh banta hai! Some might prefer to chill in a watering hole while some may need to get out of their usual habitat to find their solace. If you fall into the latter category, these villas are exactly what you need. Be it to celebrate this new year’s eve or prep for your 2020 travel plans, these vacation homes should definitely make way into your weekend getaway catalog. We all crave to spend weekends amidst nature, relax away to glory while the lunch/dinner/breakfast is being served just as you like it. Dreamy much? Well, it can be a reality. Saffron Stays’ vacation homes are the real-deal, y’all. Need a breath of fresh air? Looking for an unconventional stay? Want to experience beyond the ordinary? Love plucking your own veggies that could be consumed in your meals? Want to cut off from the city madness? Saffron Stays is your answer! Read on, and you’ll know why.
This New Year’s Eve Head To These Extraordinary Yet Offbeat Weekend Getaways By Saffron Stays
Break toh banta hai! Some might prefer to chill in a watering hole while some may need to get out of their usual habitat to find their solace. If you fall into the latter category, these villas are exactly what you need. Be it to celebrate this new year’s eve or prep for your 2020 travel plans, these vacation homes should definitely make way into your weekend getaway catalog. We all crave to spend weekends amidst nature, relax away to glory while the lunch/dinner/breakfast is being served just as you like it. Dreamy much? Well, it can be a reality. Saffron Stays’ vacation homes are the real-deal, y’all. Need a breath of fresh air? Looking for an unconventional stay? Want to experience beyond the ordinary? Love plucking your own veggies that could be consumed in your meals? Want to cut off from the city madness? Saffron Stays is your answer! Read on, and you’ll know why.
L’Attitude, Kamshet
A comfy 2.5-hour ride away from Mumbai, it’s an eco-friendly villa that overlooks Andre Dam and can host up to 12 guests. You could either catch the stellar moonrise by the balcony or while your time away on the swing by the verandah. The choice is yours!
Masaya, Alibaug
Just 15 minutes away from Mandwa Jetty, this villa boasts of three spacious bedrooms and an in-house Marwari chef that will dole out some lip-smacking Rajasthani & North Indian meals. Also, you cannot miss out on a guided tour through their organic garden where you can pick and choose herbs like basil and peppermint. For nature lovers, one can always come in the monsoon to take a dip in their private waterfalls (yes you read that right!) or trek up the ‘private mountain’ nearby.
Fragrant Sun, Mulshi
A mere 3.5-hour drive away from Mumbai, this home can host up to 16 guests and is eco-friendly. One could gorge on the delicious dal-pakwan & chole bhaturas, tacos and salads at their sewing kit tables (yeah, that’s a thing!) or wood-fired pizzas by the bonfire. Feeling too hot? Trek down to Mulshi lake for a quick, peaceful dip & you’re sorted.
Avabodha, Panchgani
One of the only homes in Maharashtra where you can wake up to the surreal tunes of a dancing peacock. If that wasn’t enough, this house will give you a fantastic view of Krishna and Kalki rivers from every window of the house. While enjoying the view, you can savour the local dishes like tandarachi bhakri with pithle and jhaal muri amongst other traditional dishes. One can also visit the strawberry farms or attend a workshop at the very famous Devrai art village.
Ranwaara, Kamshet
Located in Pimpri, it’s a two-hour drive from Pune & a three-hour drive from Mumbai. What’s special about this place? You can enjoy watching the fireflies in the months of May & June. It also boasts of an infinity pool that overlooks the stunning Thokarwadi lake and the mighty Sahyadris. You can spend your time gorging on great food from their multi-cuisine restaurant too.
Calamondinn Bungalow, Coorg
While this might not exactly be a weekend getaway, visiting Coorg will always be on top of our wish list. And while you’re at it, make sure you book your stay at this villa. It is the epitome of an eco-friendly home in every sense. It has a 10kw solar plant that helps run the lighting and appliances while the wet waste goes into the bio-digester to produce cooking gas. It also is a heritage home with classy interiors and even a library. You can also request for some freshly brewed coffee from their coffee plantation! *sigh*
So, you’ve got ample of options to choose from. The motive to go to these staycation homes could be to have an offbeat experience, savour the traditional delicacies, stay in an eco-friendly house or just enjoy the lovely landscapes with your loved ones. These homes have it all, and we would strongly urge you to book that next trip in one of these villas, soon!
