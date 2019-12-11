This New Year’s Eve Head To These Extraordinary Yet Offbeat Weekend Getaways By Saffron Stays

Break toh banta hai! Some might prefer to chill in a watering hole while some may need to get out of their usual habitat to find their solace. If you fall into the latter category, these villas are exactly what you need. Be it to celebrate this new year’s eve or prep for your 2020 travel plans, these vacation homes should definitely make way into your weekend getaway catalog. We all crave to spend weekends amidst nature, relax away to glory while the lunch/dinner/breakfast is being served just as you like it. Dreamy much? Well, it can be a reality. Saffron Stays’ vacation homes are the real-deal, y’all. Need a breath of fresh air? Looking for an unconventional stay? Want to experience beyond the ordinary? Love plucking your own veggies that could be consumed in your meals? Want to cut off from the city madness? Saffron Stays is your answer! Read on, and you’ll know why.

