OMG! This Store Has The Most Killer Dresses, Crochet Tops, Blouses & So Much More

Everything about this store is amazing. Honestly, this is why I love heading out shopping to Matunga - you never know what you will land up finding. Comfortably resting between restaurants, snack stores and colleges is OMG, a store that has fantastic women's wear. And true to its name, the clothes here, and more importantly their prices will make you go Oh-Em-Gee! To begin with, the store has everything you need, ladies- from sleek tops, to chic dresses, trousers, denims, linen pants, blouses and whatnot. The garments are all sourced personally by the owners and are mostly imported, along with some export surplus loot too. Naturally, the prices are killer. The tops are priced between INR 400- INR 800, dresses between INR 800- INR 1,400 and denims and jeggings starting INR 899 upwards. There's a whole lot in between too, what with basic cotton t-shirts in solid shades for just INR 300 among other things. They bring in the new stock every Friday, so weekends are a good time to go here. Unlike most stores in Matunga, this one is open on Mondays too.