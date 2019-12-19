OMG! This Store In Fort Is A Treasure Trove Of Home Decor

Details, a home decor store located right next to Bombay House just off Flora Fountain was started by Razia Tyebji in 2007. They're one of the biggest hoarders of home-decor items sourced majorly from Vietnam, Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines. However, India has not stayed far behind and the store even houses some really good home-produced home decor items today. The idea of this store was born and conceived in a godown where Razia's family business of furniture hiring operated out of. A 3,500 square feet of space, with old-fashioned lofty ceilings and an antique vibe attached to it, is the best way we can describe the store we'd stumbled upon {we didn't stumble upon a store, we stumbled upon a treasure trove!} while casually walking through this area in Fort. From glass-studded Buddhas, wooden, stone and ceramic object d'art to furniture and glassware; everything is handmade and personally selected by Razia, a degree holder in Fine Arts herself. The wooden log seats and life-sized Buddas caught our attention immediately {we won't lie, we wanted to buy them all}. Their price range is wide and ranges between INR 500 and can go up to more than a lakh {depends on what really interests you!}. We recommend an immediate visit to this store as you never know what might catch your interest even when you're just leisurely strolling around. It is very difficult to walk out empty-handed. PS - The staff is extremely friendly, and is ever-ready to provide solutions to all your home decor woes.