On A Budget? Here's What to buy from LBB's Under 999 Store

Polkas never seem to go out of fashion, and there's nothing prettier than a dainty headband to change that look. Zachi has these headbands in three different colours - red, pink and navy - that you should totally bag. Like, right now. It's time you add some colour to your wardrobe and jazz things up. Pair this with a flowy skirt, a white top and pretty sandals, perfect for this weather. INR 240 from Zachi.

