On A Budget? Here's What to buy from LBB's Under 999 Store

Who doesn't love a good deal? We know we do. If you're on a budget (month-end woes, anyone?) then this list is for you. We've curated a selection of fashion, clothing and accessories at or below INR 999 that are a great addition to your wardrobe and best of all, won't bust open the bank.
Polka Dot Printed Headband
Polkas never seem to go out of fashion, and there's nothing prettier than a dainty headband to change that look. Zachi has these headbands in three different colours - red, pink and navy - that you should totally bag. Like, right now. It's time you add some colour to your wardrobe and jazz things up. Pair this with a flowy skirt, a white top and pretty sandals, perfect for this weather. INR 240 from Zachi.
'Travel the World' Slides
It's always summer with a pair of these quirky slides. Available in size 36 to size 42, these slides come embellished with a handpainted travel motif on stylish faux leather for all you animal lovers out there. A pop of colour on a white backdrop, these are great paired with simple denims and tee. Priced at INR 849 from Chokhaa.
Ruffle V-Neck Bodysuit
Go bold with this ruffled v-neck bodysuit that comes in two colours - a chic white and a bolder red with a pretty floral print. This teams up well with a pair of boyfriend jeans if you're into comfort or a fitted pair of skinny jeans if you prefer a more sleek silhouette. Priced at INR 990 from Zachi.
Handcrafted Tassel Detail Kohlapuris
If you love the ethnic vibe, then check out these pretty kolhapuris from Velvet. Crafted from faux leather, these are animal-friendly, something that we love. Available in sizes 36 to 42, these pretty pink shoes come with tassel and braided detailing that add a nice finish. Pair with a kurta set or a Boho dress and maybe an anklet or two to complete the look. Priced at INR 899 from Velvet.
