One Of The Best Ways To Spend Your Weekend, On The Outskirts Of Mumbai

Sentosa – One of the perfect weekend getaways for Mumbaikars and the people of Pune as this place is situated pretty much on its namesake Mumbai-Pune highway. It is a really well-made resort with open gardens, 3 pools with water rides and its main feature wave pool (Though I didn’t relish that part as I'm aquaphobic). In terms of the food, it wasn't too over the top but it was definitely clean and of high quality. Upon reaching we had poha and vegetarian grilled sandwiches with my favourite coffee. Who doesn’t like hot poha and well crisp sandwiches? They were simple yet nicely done. Post this we all went to pool area until lunchtime. During lunch, we started off with non-vegetarian platter (Rating 5/5) which was basically an assortment of chicken tikkas which were not just too succulent but equally tasty and Chicken Lollipops (Rating 5/5) which were the best thing I had that day! And since I'm a big fan of this dish, these guys nailed it so well. In mains we had Murg Mussallam (Rating 5/5) was surprisingly made so well given the fact this place is located somewhere on highway and the chicken curry was not really the one I expected as it was slightly different in taste but well balanced with aromatic rice, Dal Fry (Rating 5/5) was so soothingly warm and deliciously tasty with amazing consistency and Veg Kolhapuri (Rating 3/5) which somehow was not as appetizing as the rest of the dish as the spices were overpowering the entire dish and not something even my friends enjoyed. For desserts, they served us caramel custard (Rating 5/5) which according to me was heavenly, not too overly sweet and enough wobbly to woo your mind. All in all a great place to be with your friends and family plus amazing amenities make it a perfect weekend getaway for all. I rate them 5 for their lovely service, ambience and food.