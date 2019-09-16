6 Online Courses For When You Wanna Up Your Profesh Game

Cambridge Institute offers the option of e-learning, enabling students to take up languages through lectures online. The modules are easy to understand, and are available for French, German, Chinese, Spanish, Arabic, Japanese, Hindi and English in A1, A2, B1 and B2 levels. The lectures are taught by experts, and students are given flexibility of location and time to complete the course.

Price: Contact them via their website for pricing for online courses

#LBBTip: They also have classes at their center in Mumbai where you can sign up for weekend courses if you're a working professional.