Isn’t it great that the internet has made so many things accessible to us? No matter where we are in the world, we can stay connected, go to college, learn a new skill and work thanks to the internet. Have you been considering taking the online route as far as education is concerned? Here is a list of websites that will help you take online courses in Mumbai.
6 Online Courses For When You Wanna Up Your Profesh Game
Isn’t it great that the internet has made so many things accessible to us? No matter where we are in the world, we can stay connected, go to college, learn a new skill and work thanks to the internet. Have you been considering taking the online route as far as education is concerned? Here is a list of websites that will help you take online courses in Mumbai.
Languages At Cambridge Institute
Cambridge Institute offers the option of e-learning, enabling students to take up languages through lectures online. The modules are easy to understand, and are available for French, German, Chinese, Spanish, Arabic, Japanese, Hindi and English in A1, A2, B1 and B2 levels. The lectures are taught by experts, and students are given flexibility of location and time to complete the course.
Price: Contact them via their website for pricing for online courses
#LBBTip: They also have classes at their center in Mumbai where you can sign up for weekend courses if you're a working professional.
Facebook Marketing at IIDE
If you wish to learn how to create Facebook Ads and make a career in Facebook Advertising, here is a good option for you. You’ll understand the ad formats, designs, tips and tricks, and master the art of advertising on Facebook. This course will also help you understand mobile advertising. Classes are conducted over video over 2 hours, and a certificate of completion is awarded at the end of the course.
Price: This course will cost you INR 700
Masters From edX
Affordable, flexible and informative, these online courses have been designed for busy professional who’d like to enjoy flexibility of time and location while learning. This website offers online courses for a master’s degree, and you can choose from a variety of fields like nutrition, health, engineering, operation, finance and much more.
Price: Prices are generally in USD and range from USD 10,000-25,000 for Masters Programs
Basic Photography With twenty19
15 chapters of this online course will make you understand the technicalities of photography. This foundation course covers the basics of photography, and helps understand flash photography as well as lighting too. This course is for beginners and amateur photographers who want to learn how to use their camera to shoot professional standard photos.
Price: This course costs INR 2000
Twenty19 also offers online courses in programming, digital marketing, web design, finance, marketing and a lot more.
Jewellery Designing at Online Jewellery Designing Course
This website offers students online courses in 2D and 3D jewellery designing. 2D designing is taught on photoshop and illustrator while 3D is taught on Jewel CAD/CAM(Computer Aided Designing and Computer Aided Manufacturing) Students can enjoy flexibility of time and location. The courses are interactive too. There is an online training skill assessment module that helps design a training program for each student.
Price: The fees start from INR 15,000
Fashion Designing at AOnlineTraining
Aonlinetraining gives you the chance to learn fashion designing through an online course, and you are also awarded with a diploma certificate by the end of the course. This is an interactive fashion designing course that uses Photoshop as well as Coreldraw, and is great for those who’re interested in stepping into this field.
Price: This course is priced at INR 20000
#LBBTip: They also offer other courses like jewellery designing, web designing and other multimedia courses.
Comments (0)