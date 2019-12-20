Leave Your Phone At Home And Find Peace At This Beach Resort In Bhandarpule

We think it would make for a great family gathering spot. It located right on the beach and is a peaceful venue for you to reminisce old times with your grandparents and family.

The resort is located bang on the sandy Bhandapule Beach and is minutes away from Ganpatipule. You’ll enter a world of green trees, tropical plants, Alphonso mangoes, jaswandi, roses & blue water. Ah, wouldn’t we like that?

The sudden change to complete peace and tranquility will be almost overwhelming but you can always calm yourself down with some gourmet Konkani fare at the restaurant. Their sea-facing rooms come at INR 6,500 (plus taxes) and their bungalows, INR 16,000 (plus taxes) for four people.