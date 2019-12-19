Out Of The Blue: We're In Love With This Colour Coordinated & Colonial Themed Villa In Lonavala

It's all blue in here: the walls, the decor, the furniture and of course, the pool. And it's simply amazing and satisfying to watch this unique villa against the Lonavala pretty blue skies. Called La Chalet Bleu, this 4 BHK villa gives a scenic view of the Western Ghats, the valleys and gigantic mountains. We're totally awestruck by their beautiful colonial styled architecture with a modern twist to it - making this villa totally Instagram-worthy. Pretty balconies with plenty of plants, clean glass windows and the rich dark blue hue - all adds to the villa's beauty.



While the decor is worth dying for, the amenities are no less. From well-manicured green lawns, wired music system and pool to a classy bar and a lounge - they have it all. They have a quirky balconies which overlooks the pool, so you might want to enjoy a wholesome breakfast there.



Major attractions: like Kune Waterfalls, Tungarli Lake and Bhushi Dam is just a few kilometers around the villa



How to get there: While taking the road will be the most ideal way, the villa is also easily accessible from the Lonavala train station. It's just 2 kms from the station.



Price: INR approximately INR 15,000 per night. As the villa can easily accommodate 10 people, the amount comes down to just INR 1500 per person. Pretty cost-effective.