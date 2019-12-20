Papacream with its third outlet opened in Juhu on March 16 and the summer days could not get better with their delish range of ice cream and more.
Hummus Ice Cream And More: Enjoy The Summer As Papacream Opens In Juhu
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Available Online
All the ice cream lovers, rejoice as Papacream has opened on Juhu Tara road. With its small and cute space done up in pastels, Papacream in Juhu is another feather in suburban residents hat.
With its diverse range of ice cream on its menu, we’re psyched with the variety Papacream has always offered. Find the classic flavours like the Belgian chocolate, blueberry, bubblegum candyfloss, red velvet cupcake and more.
Of course, people looking for even more exciting flavours, don’t forget the spicy guava, virgin mojito sorbet and the quirky hummus ice cream is also at offer. If you’re looking for a more indulgent fare, their waffles with generous scoops of ice cream and heavy milkshake maybe the way to go.
So, We're Saying...
With the onset of warmer days and humid weather, there’s another icy place to go and hang out at { no puns there}.
