Hummus Ice Cream And More: Enjoy The Summer As Papacream Opens In Juhu

All the ice cream lovers, rejoice as Papacream has opened on Juhu Tara road. With its small and cute space done up in pastels, Papacream in Juhu is another feather in suburban residents hat.

With its diverse range of ice cream on its menu, we’re psyched with the variety Papacream has always offered. Find the classic flavours like the Belgian chocolate, blueberry, bubblegum candyfloss, red velvet cupcake and more.

Of course, people looking for even more exciting flavours, don’t forget the spicy guava, virgin mojito sorbet and the quirky hummus ice cream is also at offer. If you’re looking for a more indulgent fare, their waffles with generous scoops of ice cream and heavy milkshake maybe the way to go.