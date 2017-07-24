Ride Solo: A Guide To Spending A Day By Yourself In Mumbai

Start off your day with a visit to Raj Bhavan, the Governer’s home situated atop Malabar Hill. Stretch, do some yoga or just zone out (we do it all the time).

What Makes It Awesome: The great thing about Raj Bhavan (for us introverts) is that people are literally banned from talking too much. It’s a place for silence, yoga, and maybe some table tennis. We advise that you book ahead of time, because they take on very few visitors at a time and are usually fully booked.