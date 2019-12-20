Planning A Family Getaway? You Must Definitely Consider This Beautiful Villa!

If you’re looking for a family staycation or a group party then Soham Villa is a beautiful bungalow that you must consider. It’s situated at a comfortable distance from Vasai station and is located in a beautiful quiet village. What we loved was how spectacularly clean the place was and how thoughtful the owners are. They go right down to the detail of having separate boxes for waste and have packets of tea and milk powder stocked up. There is no pool adjacent to the bungalow but you can visit the pool located nearby. The villa has a beautiful balcony with real grass flooring and spacious, clean rooms. There’s also an outdoor seating area perfect for games or karaoke nights.