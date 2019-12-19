25-Year Old Bonsai Plants And Sea-grass Planters At This Beautiful Khar Store

While exploring the by lanes of Khar we happened upon a green oasis, and can't wait to share what we found with you.

Step into Sparrow Design and you'll see bright blue walls, hanging plants in pretty ceramic pots, and Asian-inspired decor accents ideal for the balcony like Buddha statues. Do a little exploring and you'll also spot additional decor accessories like ikat lamps and jute and seagrass planters.

The store sources 70 percent of their plants from Thailand, though they also keep Indian plants as well. We spotted a stunning 25-year old bonsai here (priced at INR 10,000 upwards), singoniums, pitcher plants, and a unique King of Kings (priced at INR 8,000). Prices start at INR 100 and go up to approximately INR 10,000 to 15,000 for the more specialised varieties.

What we loved is that the store manager and staff really know what they are about here. They are patient and happy to answer all your questions on caring for your new plant babies, and also suggest they type of plant that might work for your specific setting, be it a bedroom or a balcony.

What to buy: Eco-lovers, don't miss their woven jute planters and sea grass planters (INR 1650 upwards), potted plants and succulents for your home.