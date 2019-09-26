Looking For Plus-Size Festive Wear? Shop These Brands On LBB

If you love bold colours, then this beautiful hot pink tunic may be just what you are looking for. The tunic comes embellished with an elegant gold foil print, gold buttons down the front, and flared sleeves. We suggest pairing this with a contrasting foiled palazzo pant and blingy jewellery to amp up the festive factor. It's available in sizes up to XXL. Priced at INR 2395 from Mirage.