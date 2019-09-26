The festive season is around the corner and we've curated a list of outfits so you don't have to! Check out these awesome brands that have an inclusive range of sizes.
Looking For Plus-Size Festive Wear? Shop These Brands On LBB
Khadi Off-Shoulder Top & Skirt Pants Set
We love a good Indo-Western look, and Mesmora's got a great collection. This stylish two-piece outfit is perfect for our warm weather, and is crafted in a breathable khadi fabric. This is a simple look, so pair it up with some heavy bling for that festive look. We suggest a pair of gold mojaris and a chunky necklace to show off that bare shoulder! Priced at INR 2899 from Mesmora.
Khadi Frill Sleeves Asymmetric Beige Tunic & Bottom Set
If you like your ethnic outfits with a fusion edge, then check out this funky, asymmetric outfit from Mesmora. The two-piece set is a combination of interesting patterns and styles, so you can add an extra edge to your festive look. It's available in sizes up to XL. Priced at INR 3500 from Mesmora.
Hand Block Foil Print A-Line Tunic
If you love bold colours, then this beautiful hot pink tunic may be just what you are looking for. The tunic comes embellished with an elegant gold foil print, gold buttons down the front, and flared sleeves. We suggest pairing this with a contrasting foiled palazzo pant and blingy jewellery to amp up the festive factor. It's available in sizes up to XXL. Priced at INR 2395 from Mirage.
Coral Pink Chanderi Tassel Tunic
If you love the minimal, yet elegant look, then check out this gorgeous coral tunic from Mirage. The tunic is crafted in Chanderi silk and comes with tassel embellishments, and printed ruffle sleeves. It's available in sizes up to XXL. Priced at INR 1276 from Mirage.
