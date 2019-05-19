Poker Night, Bachelorette Or Halloween? This Party Shop In Peddar Road Has It All

As you enter the store, you’re welcomed with a huge cabinet of curated balloons, which also happens to be their most popular product. From animal prints to music theme and from smileys to polka dots, they have an array of choice for you. If you’re looking for balloons with an elegant touch, then they have balloons with pearl finishes and rose gold even. Drinking games, superheroes costumes, disposable glasses or skull themed shot glasses (which we loved), they have a huge stock for every kind of parties and events. They have a pretty good collection of photo booth props as well, so we suggest you check those out too!

This place also happens to be a go-to party store for celebs. Well-known Bollywood personalities like Juhi Chawla, Sunny Leone, Lara Dutta have dropped by this party shop. Their favourite? Lots and lots of balloon bouquet.