Beat The Heat With Popsicles At These Eateries

Welcome to popsicle heaven! Well, no one’s too old to dive into each and every flavour that this dessert parlour in Andheri has to offer, and after sampling their organic, handcrafted flavours we know why Mumbai says this place has the best pops in town. Choose from over 200 flavours that include lychee, coconut, chocolate, oreo cheesecake, vanilla, cookie dough, tamarind chilli lime, strawberry cheesecake and a lot more. They also have gluten-free, sugar-free and vegan options available. A popsicle date for two will cost you INR 300 here.

