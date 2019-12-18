The information in this post might be outdated

Head to JVPD Grounds In Juhu On December 18 To Watch Prateek Kuhad Live In Concert

Supermoon Featuring Prateek Kuhad Winter Tour 2019

₹ 1999 upwards

Wed | 18 Dec, 2019

8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

JVPD Grounds

Address: 30, Devle Road, Juhu, Mumbai

What's Happening

Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad is all set for his next live concert, and tickets are now available! His winter concert tour is all set to tour 8 countries for a grand total of 30 shows. The India leg of this worldwide tour kicked off in October. It started off in Hyderabad on October 10 and the last concert will be held in Delhi on December 22. Mumbai fans, you can book your tickets for December 18 at the JVPD Grounds.

The event is launched as part of Zee Live's Supermoon series that's previously brought top acts like Russel Peters to India. We're pretty excited to watch the talented musician on stage for ourselves, and will be booking our seats asap.

Pro-Tip

We suggest you book your tickets soon as tickets are likely to sell out pretty quickly.

Price

₹1999 upwards

