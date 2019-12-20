Want a cat on your bag or a galaxy in your pillow? RDKL U {radical, not ridicule} will sort you out with is fabulous collection.
A Hipster's Heaven: Cat Totes, Panda Pyjamas And More At This Uber Cool Store!
From tote bags that have quirky prints, to eye masks that’ll make you look like you’re sleeping {and help you zone out on a flight}, RDKL U has some of the zaniest prints we’ve seen off late. We spotted a watermelon print crop top {INR 625} that we fangirled on, a cat tote {INR 415} we lost our heart to and a pair of panda sweatpants {INR 950} that we’ve already added to our cart.
Their men’s collection is amazing too. Their hoodies start at INR 1,399 and can brave the current winter if you’re out strolling. We love the galaxy hoodie, for we like to blend in with the universe. Also, if running/playing in plain black shorts is not your game, you can check out their funky sports shorts, starting at INR 750.
It’s one of those few brands that has good stuff and prints at reasonable prices. If you want to stand out, check it out. Click here to start shopping.
Note: The prices mentioned in the copy is as per what’s showing on their site.
