From tote bags that have quirky prints, to eye masks that’ll make you look like you’re sleeping {and help you zone out on a flight}, RDKL U has some of the zaniest prints we’ve seen off late. We spotted a watermelon print crop top {INR 625} that we fangirled on, a cat tote {INR 415} we lost our heart to and a pair of panda sweatpants {INR 950} that we’ve already added to our cart.

Their men’s collection is amazing too. Their hoodies start at INR 1,399 and can brave the current winter if you’re out strolling. We love the galaxy hoodie, for we like to blend in with the universe. Also, if running/playing in plain black shorts is not your game, you can check out their funky sports shorts, starting at INR 750.