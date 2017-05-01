Ready, Set, Go: Join A Running Community For #SquadFitness

img-gallery-featured
Shoe Stores

Adidas

Khar, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Deepjyothi Building, Ground Floor, 537, Linking Road, Khar West, Mumbai

image-map-default

We all make those resolutions to get healthy every new year, and fall short of motivation, time and effort in the first week of January. We have a trick that will keep you and your squad motivated, a consistent option even when you’re vacationing or get late post work – start running.

And if you need inspiration, or just a nudge to start working towards your goal, then join adidas’ running community in your city. With this group of fitness enthusiasts, beginners and other like-minded individuals, you won’t have to compromise and achieve your goal alone.

Run Baby, Run

Staying motivated is one of the biggest challenges. Whether your goal is to run 10k or a half marathon, you need all the preparation and help you can get. And that’s why a community helps, because every person contributes to your journey and helps you move closer towards your goal. Not to mention that this community of #adidasRunnersIN is enthusiastic, fun and full of good vibes only!

From expert advice, medical expertise, core and strength training to comprehensive running tips, you get the best information and access, at the click of a button. If you’re ready to gear up, read here to know more.

When The Going Gets Tough

This year buckle down on your personal goals and get ready to look kickass in every picture! With free registration, you can also participate in their events, get personalised training, coaching advice and help in planning meals. And with meet-ups every Sunday, this doesn’t interfere with your work schedule and gets you pumped for the coming week.

On Board

With Ayesha Billimoria, India’s own Fit Girl at the helm, you can perfect your health regime under her mentorship. An All India track and field sprinter, she’ll help you learn functional movement and build core strength.

Excited? Let’s run!

Get your energy pumped up with this video series. For more information, click here. Join the group on Facebook and Instagram for fun updates!

This article is in partnership with adidas.

Shoe Stores

Adidas

Khar, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Deepjyothi Building, Ground Floor, 537, Linking Road, Khar West, Mumbai

image-map-default