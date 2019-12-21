HappydentSparklingSmile: Sign Up For Walks Of Smiles To Explore Vasai Fort Like A Local!

LBB & Happydent are teaming up for an exciting experience: Walks For Smiles! Join us as we explore Mumbai and all it has to offer, from its rich culture to grand history. It’s time to stop being a tourist in your own city and smile for real!

If you are a history buff, you need to participate in this exciting walk and visit Vasai Fort, the site of immense historical significance. The history walk will be led by Swadesee. An hour away from Mumbai, this place affects every Mumbaikar’s life and holds stories of various kingdoms that ruled the fort over different eras. Besides great views of the fort’s structures, its surroundings and the skyline of Mumbai from across the creek you might even get a chance to visit a secret tunnel that runs beneath the fort. So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to get your questions ready and join us for this epic learning experience.

When you’re out discovering new experiences in your old city, you can’t help but smile and we can’t blame you! In fact, we would encourage you to post smiling pictures of the people you encounter on the walk with the #HappydentSparklingSmile. Be it the tea vendor serving you that delightful cuppa in the morning or the kids playing on the street, let’s share these candid smile moments and evoke the creative story-teller in you. For every smile you post, Happydent will be donating INR 10 to Smile Foundation, an NGO that is raising awareness for their Mission Education programme to help underprivileged children get access to healthcare and education.

There’s even welcome gifts for all attendees! All this and more for one smiling photo. :)