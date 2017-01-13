We know how depressing waking up to your neighbour’s laundry is. So as wonderful as we are, we went on a mission to find the best views in the country, and what the perfect vantage points to see them were. Most had hotels built right where the ‘view point’ should have been. Convenient, eh? And these hotels will keep you glued to the window or balcony, thanks to what lies beyond. Be it the majestic Himalayas or bleak monastic ruins in the desert, Instagram, SnapChat and Pinterest go wild, dearies! So once your get to the bottom of this list, immediately book yourself a room with a magnificent view.
Rooms With Views: Where To Stay For That Instagram-Worthy Holiday
The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa, Gulmarg
Let’s be honest — any which way you look in Kashmir, you’ll find something pretty. But there’s something about this resort that trumps others, and it’s not just the pine trees and the L’Occitane spa! The cottages and rooms, decorated with indigenous crafts and done up in regal colours for warmth, all boast of ceiling-height windows, that look more like photo frames when the view outsides includes snow-covered mountain, with the odd green tree peeking out. Pack up now, we’ll see you in the meadows! The view from the spa, especially during winter is stunning because of the fully glass walls.
The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra
The best part of this uber luxe hotel is that it is quite a landmark, and has an even more monumental landmark in its backyard — the Taj Mahal. And if you’ve got the credit limit, then for sheer indulgence book into this one. Each room has clear views of the Mughal beauty, and since it’s just over 500 metres away, you can only imagine how spectacular it is. In fact, the hotel itself reflects the Taj’s architecture with arches, terraced gardens, courtyards and domes. Do splash out for a candlelit dinner with the dreamy silhouette in the background.
Beleza By The Beach Hotel, Goa
In name and nature, Beleza {which means beautiful in Portuguese} is in Colva in South Goa. Yes, SOUTH. Don’t roll your eyes. The real white beaches are here, that too minus the crowds. Contemporary rooms with chic décor makes it a cool stay. But who cares when the sea and horizon will have your attention from the word go? If you want a break from looking at the waves rolling in with the sunrise/set in the distance, change focus to the lush green paddy fields on the other side.
Primrose Villas, Chikmagalur
We’ve already raved about them here, but if we’re going into specifics, then pick the Downs End one. A completely glass house, you’re smack in the centre of nature, with a book, coffee and the sunset for company. The dining area, like a terrace version of an infinity pool, is another spot that’s amazing here!
The Tamara, Coorg
With wooden cabins among the trees to call home, each room or cottage at this luxury resort has a deck and sit-out that overlooks bliss. And by that we mean unending green hills and coffee plantations. If you head here in the monsoon, there’s a whole different romance to living above the canopy; you’ll never want to come back.
Suryagarh, Jaisalmer
A scene straight out of Prince Of Persia is what awaits you if you check into any room in this swanky hotel. While your digs are inside of a fortress, what lies beyond is rather spell-binding. Bleak but beautiful, your window or sit-out will be the viewfinder for sand dunes, shrubs and camel caravans all the way until the yellow-brown of the sand meets the blue of the sky. Throw in some beautifully carved temples, monastic ruins and the Thar will wow you like never before. Pick the Haveli suites that come with their own courtyard and privacy.
The Elgin, Darjeeling
Two words for you: Mount Kanchenjunga. With the mighty mountain {and the rest of the Himalayas, naturally} right in your backyard, there’s no such thing as a view point in this hotel — every point has the mountains looming in all its glory. And if you look the other direction, just beyond the manicured lawns of this heritage hotel lies the quaint town of Darjeeling. So it’s a win-win situation all round. The home of the former Maharaja of Cooch Behar, you’re in for a royal time here.
Solitude, Gagar
Remember Narnia? The fictional place that CS Lewis brought to life? We found it in reality. Yup! It’s called Solitude and is located near Nainital. Another heritage home, each room {only 10 in total} is set on a hillside in Gagar with the mighty and magnificent Kimaon Himalayas looming before you. So with snow white mountains, crisp air and quiet the order of the day, waking up here is something we’d happily get used to.
Eco Villa Beach Resort, Havelock
Looking for a spectacular view of the Andaman Sea? Check into this resort. The various hues of blue and green will make you hold you breath with wonder, and if that isn’t enough the coconut palms and white beaches on shore will add to the pretty picture. Oh! And did we mention that your cottage or villas will be a maximum of five metres from the beach? At its closest, you could be living just one metre from this amazing view.
Kumarakom Lake Resort, Kottayam
How often do you look out of your hotel room to look straight at the infinity pool which meets the green of the backwaters {Lake Vembanad} which then meets the dazzling blue of the Arabian Sea? Hardly ever, possibly. That’s exactly why the Kumarakom Lake Resort is such a bucket-list worthy hotel. In addition, the villas are made in the traditional Kerala style, so if you could stop staring at infinity, then a super glamorous room awaits you anyway.
