Men, Walk On The Right Side With One-Of-A-Kind Shoes From Achilles' Heel

Achilles’ Heel is India’s first DIY bespoke studio for men’s footwear. They have an online customisation website that lets you choose the material. The two options are hide leather, which is procured from eco-friendly tanneries, and cotton-based vegan pleather. The application then asks you to choose the finish, style {Oxfords, Derby, slip-ons, loafers or ankle boots} and input in-depth data on your feet. The more data you provide, the better the fit, they say. Their online collection starts at INR 5,499 and the cost of customised shoes depends on the requirements. Achilles’ Heel is the brainchild of Nirali Ruparel and the brand’s clientele include Homi Adjania and Olympian Ian Thorpe.