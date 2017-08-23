Achilles’ Heel is a luxury shoe-making service that lets you customise a pair of shoes to your feet – including everything such as size, colour, appearance and more.
Men, Walk On The Right Side With One-Of-A-Kind Shoes From Achilles' Heel
Shoe Stores
- Upwards: ₹ 7150
- Available Online
Shortcut
How Does It Work?
Achilles’ Heel is India’s first DIY bespoke studio for men’s footwear. They have an online customisation website that lets you choose the material. The two options are hide leather, which is procured from eco-friendly tanneries, and cotton-based vegan pleather. The application then asks you to choose the finish, style {Oxfords, Derby, slip-ons, loafers or ankle boots} and input in-depth data on your feet. The more data you provide, the better the fit, they say. Their online collection starts at INR 5,499 and the cost of customised shoes depends on the requirements. Achilles’ Heel is the brainchild of Nirali Ruparel and the brand’s clientele include Homi Adjania and Olympian Ian Thorpe.
So, We're Thinking...
If you don’t like to compromise on the fit and comfort of a shoe, this could be an option. Also, for people who like to gift people something thoughtful, you can gift this to a shoe-lover.
Also On Achilles' Heel
Shoe Stores
- Upwards: ₹ 7150
- Available Online
Comments (0)