Book Yourself At This Place When In Colaba

Hotels

Abode Bombay

Colaba, Mumbai
4.4

Lansdowne House, 1st Floor, Near Regal Cinema, MB Marg, Colaba, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Well, one can vouch for the fact that those who have been inside found it very a bit hard to leave Abode Bombay. The positive and calm vibes keep holding you back in this ethereal heritage abode. It’s an uncanny comfort feeling when one Inspite Of being in the city and its hub feels quite it’s in it down solitude. Each room is one of a kind and well designed to suit the aesthetics of the guests.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets

