Diwali long-weekend is just around the corner, and if you are anything like us - planning to travel outside the country, here’s why Bangkok should be the destination on your list! It is visa-free for Indians till 2020, so make the most of the last few months of 2019! While you can let GoAir sort out your flight tickets - starting from just INR 6777, we will tell you the unique side of this great south-east Asian destination, that’s awe-inspiring! Interested? Read on!
From Drinking Your Selfie To The World’s Oldest Soup: Here’s How To See A Totally Unique Bangkok With GoAir!
Khao San
Known as the ‘backpacking district’, Khao San road has countless budget guesthouses, mid-range hotels, internet cafes, bars, massage parlours, bookshops, market stalls, tattoo shops and much more! Its carefree, anything-goes vibe makes it extremely popular for eating, partying, shopping and even staying. If you really want to do something adventurous, why not eat bugs? From crunchy cockroaches to grasshoppers to spiders and even scorpios, Khao San has it all!
World's Oldest Soup
Wattana Panich, a famous local street food stall in Bangkok, serves soup which is more than 60 years old! You may think that this sounds suspicious, but the stall uses an ancient Chinese technique which creates complex and flavourful dishes. They also have a method to preserve the cleanliness and hygiene of the master stock, so don’t worry! It is extremely rare to find places that practice this ancient cooking technique of master stocks, so you will appreciate the rarity of it in Bangkok.
Drink Your Selfie!
Have your favourite selfie printed on a cup of coffee at KC Selfie Coffee! All you’ve got to do is send them your selfie, and they will print and ink it using food colouring. And voila, your face will be printed in the foam of your caffeine!
Dine In A Plane!
The recently opened Chang Chui Market has plonked an airplane in the middle of the market, where you can drink and dine. Doesn’t this sound like an experience of a lifetime? You definitely can’t miss this!
Pro-Tip
