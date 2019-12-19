Yoga & Retreat With Pradeesh Raj

I have been going to Pradeesh for over 4 years now and he has literally changed my life. I used to think yoga is slow and boring but his classes are always challenging and I do not remember a single class when I didn’t feel amazing after! You’re going to sweat and stretch your body like you didn’t know you could and feel mentally at ease. It’s literally what you need to unwind after a long day at work. Open to beginners and experts, Pradeesh mixes it up with various kinds of yoga and even does Kalaripayattu sometimes. Humble and wise, Pradeesh is as zen as you’d expect a yoga guru to be but he’s also the sweetest and pays so much attention to each individual in the class. Correcting your postures, giving variations and most importantly, always asking about any ailments or injuries so you don’t hurt yourself. Highly recommend his classes for anyone looking for yoga. You’ll thank me later :)