Shoe Stopper: This Label Has Gorgeous Footwear To Check Out

Recently we stumbled upon an indie footwear brand that we just had to share with you. Named Muaz Shoes, this label is an online label that's got a fab collection for all ages. They've got a wide assortment that cater to women, kids, and men too.

We know that shoes can totally complete the outfit, and the struggle to find a great pair that are stylish and affordable too. The collection is pretty versatile and we especially liked their collection of funky sliders with cute and tongue-in-cheek slogans. Other picks from the collection include metallic flats, floral sliders with bling accents, and more. We love that their collection changes regularly and they do plenty of fun collabs with their designs too.

Prices for flats start at around INR 1000.



