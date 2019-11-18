Christmas is just around the corner. As we gear up to celebrate the happy month of December, we’re super excited to get our homes and desks decorated with cute Christmas decorations. And the gift list! We’ve been working on ours, and here is a list of stores that can help you find the perfect Christmas greeting cards for your loved ones.
Send A Lil' Love This Christmas, The Old-School Way
Archies Gallery, All Outlets
Archies Gallery is a household name when it comes to greeting cards and gifts. Pop in at any of the stores around the city to browse through a large collection of cute, thoughtful and quirky Christmas greeting cards. What we love about this store is that there is something for every mood!
P.S. They also keep gift cards made by NGO C.R.Y. which make for unique cards that also support a good cause.
Monarch Greetings And Stationeries Pvt. Ltd, Kalbadevi
Located on Abdul Rehman Street, Masjid, this store is more than 75 years old, and has greeting cards for almost every occasion. They are a well-established name in the domestic markets and are ranked among the top five greeting card manufacturers in the country. Head over to this store to browse through a wide range of thoughtful Christmas greeting cards.
Hallmark, All Outlets
Hallmark is another household name when it comes to gifts and greeting cards in Mumbai. They have a wide range of funny, cute as well as thoughtful Christmas cards, and this Christmas we recommend checking out their greeting card collection for your loved ones!
Feelings, Vile Parle
Feelings is a gift shop located in Vile Parle, and is a highly recommended store for those who wish to shop for personalised gifts. They have a wide variety of options for greeting cards as well as gifts this Christmas, and their stellar service will guarantee that you find something meaningful to gift this gifting season!
Embassy Gift Shop, Chembur
This gift shop in Chembur is a popular choice amongst those who’d like to go shopping for gifts in the neighbourhood. From cute gifts to thoughtful greeting cards, they have a large collection for you to browse from this Christmas.
Satyam Collection, Churchgate & Thane
Satyam Collection is one of the most popular and oldest gift shops in the city, and has 2 branches in Mumbai – one in Thane and Churchgate each. They are known for their quality of service and wide range of products available for affordable rates, and will help you find the greeting card design that you’re looking for this Christmas.
JayHind Book and General Stores, Bandra
This gift shop in Bandra is where you need to head to for Christmas card shopping this season! Over 40 years old, they’re known for their excellent service and wide range of greeting cards that ensure there is something here for everybody.
Gift Popup: For The Online Option
This is an online website from where you can purchase unique laser cut 3D pop up cards for your loved ones this Christmas. Known for great service and a wide range of card designs, this website is open 24x7 and delivers all over Mumbai. In case you don’t find a design that you like, you can request for a customisation too.
