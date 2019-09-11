It's pretty much always wedding season in India. And if you're about that age when all your besties or cousins are getting hitched, you're gonna need an outfit or two. If you love the simple look with an ethnic vibe, here's 5 outfits you should check out.
Going For A Wedding? Shop These Simple Affordable Outfits
Handmade Kantha Embroidered Grey Khesh Saree
Love the old-school traditional look? This grey kantha saree is handwoven and beautifully embroidered in a rich red that contrasts perfectly with the subtle grey. Priced at INR 2,000 from Forsarees.
Hand Block Print Tunic & Palazzo Set with Dupatta
Love handcrafted clothing that celebrates the Indian ethos? We do too! This handblock tunic and palazzo set in a comfortable modal fabric is a three-piece set in white, maroon and golden/yellow print. Priced at INR 2,999 from Jharonka.
Khadi Floral Embroidered Red Flared Tunic & Bottom Set
If you prefer a more fusion style and like making a statement with your look, then order this two-piece tunic set. With a flattering flare, floral embroidery and colourful tassels, it's a stylish and wearable option. We also love that it's in khadi fabric, keeping things a nice mix of modern and traditional. Priced at INR 2500 from Mesmora.
Floral Print Packet Detail Flared Tunic
This full-length tunic is both wearable and stylish in a feminine floral print. Tailored to fit, this is a flattering style for all figures, which we love. Team it up with a pair of dramatic earrings, and you're all set to cut a fine if minimalist figure. Priced at INR 2499 from Rubellite.
Mustard Embroidered V-Neck Tunic With Contrast Palazzos
There's nothing like a pop of colour to brighten up your look. And if you love a deep mustard shade, then this two-piece set with a contrasting maroon palazzo pant may be perfect for you. Priced at INR 1596 from Half Full Half Empty.
