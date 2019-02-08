Shop Shoes That Are Inspired By International Trends At This E-Store

img-gallery-featured

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Recently got to know about Intoto, a website that makes gorgeous shoes inspired by international trends. I got my hands on their black metallic heels and I love how the metallic strap is the show stopper of the entire pair! At intoto they believe in bridging the gap between your fashion aspirations and making your dream shoe accessible at your fingertips! Log onto their website to get your pair today!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000