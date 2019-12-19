This Tiny Dadar Shop Sells Dresses Made Of Khand And Even Stitches What You Want

While taking a stroll in Dadar's Shivaji Park, we spotted a tiny shop selling cutesy dresses, lehengas and blouses for kids (and grown-ups.) Shri Ganesh Dresses and Cut Piece Center is a hole-in-the-wall shop selling beautiful Khand (Maharashtrian fabric) materials. The owner is also a tailor so be assured of selecting a Khand and getting it stitched right there. He does it for you within three to four hours. You can get a blouse, a cute indo-western dress, or a lehenga out of the Khands for just INR 400. Just carry a rough design with you for anything that you want to get stitched. And for your little one, you can get a blouse and lehenga made. He is an expert in that.