Sign Up For This Workshop To Make The Perfect Coffee

It might not be winter yet, but it sure is the perfect weather for a warm cup of coffee, don't you think? We're all geared up as we've signed up with Kaapi Machines to teach you how to make that perfect brew. If you're a coffee person or just like the thought of some caffeine to keep you going during the day, we recommend you check out this pretty kick-ass workshop that will teach you the basics of making restaurant-like coffee using a Moka Pot (sign up to know how this is used!) and even the French Press, indulge in some latte art for your coffee, and so much more. You'll learn how to use utensils and simple kitchen equipment in your homes to be able to make a proper cappuccino at home.

The workshop will be followed by a tasting session, where you'll understand the nuances of what makes a coffee good (and, what you can avoid!) Sign up soon, we have only 15 spots on offer!

It's a free workshop that'll take place on December 22, from 2PM to 4PM at Andheri East.