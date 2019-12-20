Slow It Down: This Brand Does Conscious Fashion Right

Chambray & Co. is all about taking things slow, honouring the process that goes into manufacturing each of their pieces and appreciating craftsmanship. Fast fashion has taken a lot of flack over the last several years for a number of reasons - ecological and ethical too. And if these are causes that are close to our hearts, you may want to check out this brand.

The clothes here are about creating unique, contemporary designs that go beyond instant trends. These are pieces that offer a timeless element. From teaming up with local craftsmen and working towards a more sustainable manufacturing process to using eco-friendly materials, they are for those of you who prefer your fashion with a slow and mindful approach.

Their collection largely falls into four categories - dresses, tunics, bottoms and tops. We love that their designs are definitely geared towards the minimal and modern. Think wearable shift dresses with interesting details like the addition of a cape, uniquely placed pockets or asymmetric cuts, tops with flattering pin tucks in a combination of structured and unstructured silhouettes and styles, comfortable and functional trousers, and tunics with a fusion style.

Prices start around the INR 3,000 range and go up to INR 8,000. Clothes are available in standard S to XL with the option to customise as needed.