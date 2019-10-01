This Beautiful & Unexplored Campsite Is An Ideal Location For A Weekend Getaway!

Two months ago I got to visit this amazing place Magnus caverns resort which nearby to Maharashtra, WAI. I have been to so many resorts in Hyderabad but I never came across such a beautiful resort where you have a breathtaking view of a river ( Dhom Dhom Dam River). So much to say about this resort u name it u gonna get everything here. Pros:- Treehouse its an attraction of this place where you can sit for hours and watch the top view of mountains and rivers. Can't describe the experience in words must visit the place. Coming to the food I was a little step back to try but am startled as the food was amazing we ordered the Basic veg thali, Jeera rice and Dal tadka, and Gulab jamun. Paneer butter masala and Naan everything was too good but slightly disappointed with the service as it is too slow. Other than that the food was too good. Atv ride:- Motorbike ride which is charged for 100, you can have a complete ride of the resort. Restrooms:- This is the mandatory thing we always look if travelling. No doubt they did an amazing job by maintaining such good hygienic restrooms. You don't feel like u using some common restroom. Best 5⭐️ Cons:- I wish they two more treehouses as they have only one we need to wait until other people get down.