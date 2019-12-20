Looking For Gifting Ideas? This Store In Powai Has Beautiful Ethnic Home Decor

For anyone who would love to add a traditional touch to your home, Su:riti is the shop you should be at. Well-known for being a one-stop shop that houses home decor pieces, furnishing and jewellery too, we found some amazing loot that we thought we must share with you.

We found Buddha idols in brass (INR 900 onwards) and fibre (INR 500). We also stumbled upon artefacts starting at only INR 900. However, what surprised us the most was the jewellery (INR 1000 onwards). Ladies, don't forget to check out their wide collection of earrings and necklaces that go well with ethnic wear- be it daily wear or festive. They also have a gift-wrapping section where you can stop for a quick gifting spree for an urgent occasion.

They source their products from artisans all over India. Their bags collection consists of embroidered bags (Kashmiri-style embroidery and more), crocheted bags and patchwork. The home furnishing section is a mix of modern and traditional nuances. Stoles and shawls flaunt regional designs and so does their wall art section. You can find antique-style wall clocks and Warli paintings, framed in wood.