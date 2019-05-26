Super Duper Deals: Have You Raided The Super 99 Store In Navi Mumbai Yet?

Cutesy Wallets-We loved how simple yet chic the designs are. You will find wallets in monotone colors, and pop culture embellishments. Our personal favourite was the unicorn wallet in a range of colours. They have coloured pouches in different materials, small bags, clutches and a host of different cute shapes. You will get them from INR 249 onward

Baking Essentials-If you're a passionate baker, you've got to be here. From mixing spatulas, bowls, measuring cups, and silicon baking mats to cooling racks, pastry and cookie cutters, and muffin and cheesecake pans, you will find it all at the Super 99 store from INR 499 onward.

Eye-catching vases-They haves eathy-colored vases which are super elegant to adorn a corner of your table and you'll love how inexpensive they are. Super 99 has insane deals and discounts on almost all items, so that's a plus. Our favourite was a vase in blue with clocks drawn on it. If you're lucky and rummage around a bit, you'll find ceramic vases in gorgeous bright tones with specks of gold. We've got our eyes on those! And they start at INR 699.

Lamps and Lampshades-They've got Persian lamps, lamps in deep colors, and stands in copper and brass from INR 899 onward, that have caught our fancy. And in case you want to take home a few hanging lamps, they have that too (though the stock's limited as of now, but come back next month and you'll find a plethora of variety in the hanging lamp section.)

Quirky Kitchenware-Elephant mugs, ice cream-shaped pepper and salt dispensers, trays and racks for glass bottles, and much more. Super 99's variety in kitchenware will make you want to buy everything, if like us, you're a hoarder of all pretty things for your kitchen too (starting at INR 199) But, apart from this, they have a lot of useful stuff at such cheap rates that you'd definitely want to pick some up. Spoons & fork set, anyone?