Take Your Outfit To The Next Level With Accessories From This Brand!

Color Chemistry is an ode to the Byzantine era where jewellery was not only exquisite but had a quality that made it stand out on its own. The Byzantine Collection by Color Chemistry was inspired from the idea of the love that earlier princesses had with their jewellery pieces. They were fierce, beautiful and strong women, quite similar to their jewellery. Much like the women of 21st century no? (Beyonce’s ‘We Are Women’ playing in the background)

The Byzantine Collection has all kinds of jewellery a woman would ever want. Right from the powerful neck pieces such as Augustina to chokers like Athenias to earrings like Constantina, this collection will definitely leave a woman wanting more! The collection shows the ‘playful blend of rare, outlandish stones with modern metals’ ensuring that they’re always in vogue. Another aspect that is always in vogue is the colour black. The black stones used in the collection are soft onyx that have been sourced from West Germany, ensuring the sturdy quality of the jewellery pieces. Don’t believe us? Check them out on Instagram as @officialcolorchemistry.