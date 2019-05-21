Looking For A Quick Vacay? Be Ready To Be Floored By This Island Resort

Jalsrushti Island Resort ❤️ A beautiful resort made on an Island in the Mulshi area of Pune. This is a very unique and amazing property to visit at least once with your Family or Friends. We had these two lovely river facing Villas with such beautiful views. We were totally floored when we entered our Villas. The property is very beautifully managed. They have some really pretty houses which are covered with Flowers. You feel like you have come to some place abroad. The swimming pool is lovely to go for a nice swim. You can also enjoy with your family and friends. They have a Tractor ride to take you for High Tea in the evenings. It is a very fun-filled ride wherein you get a visit to different aspects of the Property. The High Tea takes place in the Farm area. They served us hot Bhajiyas and Wadas with Nimbu Paani and Chai. We had some really great fun at Jalsrushti. The food served in their Restaurant is really yummy and mouthwatering. We enjoyed some delicious Aamras made from the local Mangoes. I definitely recommend this place to people looking for a nice getaway form their daily stressed lives.