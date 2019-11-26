From Ambience To Food, Everything Is So Surreal At This Outlet!

The Freq is located near Croma Belapur. It is hardly 15 minutes away from Belapur Railway Station. 🔆 Ambience:- It is divided into three parts Indoor, Outdoor and Lounge Area. They also have a Pool Table and Live to screen. The perfect place to relax and unwind. 🔆 Service:- Staff is well trained and polite. The service is excellent. Special mention to Mr Anil and Mr Suket who took care of our table well. Kudos to the team of The Freq for such great hospitality. 🔆 Mango Tango:- This drink will surely make your taste buds dance. It was smooth and tasty. My favourite. 🔆 Kala Khatta:- Combination of Grape juice and black current. It was soothing with a kick of black current. Amazing drink. 🔆 Freq Kulcha:- Mini Kukchas stuffed with Cheese and chilli. It was very cheesy. Perfect in every sense. A must-try. 🔆 Aalu Corn Methi Tikki:- Good old Hara Hara kabab with a twist. Tikki coated with papad. Crispy and delicious. 🔆 Butter Chicken Bao: -We tried this Steamy Bao with Butter Chicken. The Bao was fluffy and light. Butter Chicken was rich and authentic. The softness of Bao went well with Butter Chicken. Match made in Heaven! 🔆 Paneer Makhani Biryani:- It was served with raita. It was authentic and aromatic. We loved it. The portion size was fulfilling. 🔆 Four Layered Chocolate Bomb:- It was decent on taste. Loved the presentation. They give some great discounts here. Just throw the dart and avail that many discounts on your bill. Overall I give this place 5 stars because they deserve it. From ambience to food and everything was so surreal