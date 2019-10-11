Oxidized Jewellery FTW: The Jewel Craft Has Beautiful Pocket-Friendly Jewellery!

Oxidized jewellery is an eternal weakness for most of us. You can never have enough, and it’s so, so easy on the pocket! We also love that it’s often super light, and that means you can wear a huge pair of earrings (or really #maximalist kadas and bangles) and really not feel a thing! It was natural for us to love what The Jewel Craft offers.

They’ll have you covered for Meenakari jewellery, non-traditional jhumkas, acrylic jewellery, resin work and even imitation jewellery for special occasions… AKA weddings!





Got a weakness for colourful fabric bangles? They’ve got a really pretty range of those too, with dainty embroidery amping things up just a little.

This is the kind of jewellery you’ll be planning outfits for! The range starts at a VERY reasonable INR 99 for basic daily-wear earrings, and goes up to INR 450 for the heavier stuff.

Basically, you can shop for a ton of stuff even if the urge to shop hits you’ at the end of the month.