Vacation Plans? This Unexplored Hill Station Cannot Be Missed

Tired of the same old Mahabaleshwar and Lonavla this monsoon season? Head to Saputara for not only amazingly foggy weather with drizzles but also paragliding and ropeway ride. If that's not enough, you can enjoy a short treck to Saputara fort and also enjoy the local egg delicacies like Egg Ghotala and Masala Corn with Adrak wali chai on the streets. Still, if you get bored, you can go boating at the lake as well. This place is a hidden gem with everything you could've asked for.