This Retreat & Spa Is Here To Provide You With An Experience Like Never Before

Nestled in a serene apple orchard in the Srinagar, The Orchard Retreat & Spa is Paradise Reimagined. Srinagar, long known for its stunning beauty and legendary charm is the perfect setting for The Orchard Retreat & Spa (Unit of AER’s). Located just 40 minutes away from Srinagar International Airport, overlooking the breathtaking Zabarwan Hills and Mount Mahadev, this stunning property offers design with luxury and exclusive comfort. Enjoy features such as Butler Service Swimming pool, Massage, Private villas, Spa and Steam showers. The Orchard’s unmatched level of service, amenities and 24 hours security surveillance will turn your stay into an unforgettable experience.