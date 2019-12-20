The Terminator Comes To Indigo Burger Project

Celebrating the cyborg assassin from the future this November, Indigo Burger Project brings you the Terminator series as part of their burgers of the month series. Grab a post-apocalyptic futuristic burger to get in on the action. It’s hard to remember The Terminator without ‘I’ll be back’ which has remained a quotable catch-phrase from the hit movie. Commemorating the uber-famous Terminator catchphrase by Arnold Schwarzenegger with the I Will Be Back Burger – An aloo kachalu patty that is flavored with Indian masalas and caraway seeds served on a masala bun with fresh-cut veggies along with mustard and mint mayonnaise. As the latest sequel hits theatres, non-vegetarians can delight in Indigo Burger Project’s Genesis of the Dark Fate - The Terminator Chicken Burger with fried chicken patty infused with original maple syrup and sriracha sauce, seasoned to perfection and served on a bed of fresh onion, lettuce, and tomato with sriracha, and mustard mayo in a sesame bun which will give you an explosion of flavors in each bite. Prepared to be terminated.