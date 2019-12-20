This Shop In Fort Sells Every Label A Man Needs {And Has A Secret Salon}

Once a departmental store, to crane merchants to a medical store and now this, Akbarally’s is a multi-brand store in Fort, selling clothes for men, men and you guessed it, men.

With two floors {over 10,000 sq. ft.} at their disposal, they have stocked their store with the latest collection from various brands including Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Gas, Colour Plus, United Colours of Benetton, and even Being Human. The formal wear has clothes from Louise Philippe and Van Heusen available. This is everything you go to different shops for, but under one roof and with a very well-trained staff to help you too. If you want clothes for the upcoming shaadi season, they’ve got everything for the groom or the random relative who is making it to the wedding.

What’s most unexpected, however, is that on the first floor, past the racks of clothes and piles of jeans, a left turn takes you to a ‘hidden’ salon for men, where services such as hair cuts, spas, beard shaping, moustache trimming are up for grabs. Men {and women} get your nails manicured and pedicured, and an eyebrow or two plucked here without any judgement or embarrassment {though we wonder why you should feel embarrassed at all}.

