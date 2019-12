Listening to an entire album from start to finish in dim lights as you zone out into the warm grooves of a Vinyl Record can be very refreshing. With Adagio you can experience this every Thursday. So join us on 19th December at 8:30 PM for the Thursday Vinyl Listening Session (TVLS) of the Album, Fleetwood Mac - Rumors.

The idea that one can just sit and listen to the entire album in a dark room with people who love music as much as you do.