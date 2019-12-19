This Homestay In Beautiful Kolvan Is Perfect For Your Next Holiday

Lush green surroundings, beautiful, well-tended gardens, breathtaking views of mountains and valley- the easiest way to describe your time at Tikona House, a simple yet comfortably furnished 4BHK villa in Kolvan.

Dine and chill at the spacious divankhana designed to accommodate approximately 16 people. The home has a circular staircase (are you thinking of your next picture for the gram?) that leads to a viewing room and opens finally into a sky terrace with a bird's eye view of the nearby district and the Sahyadris that comprise of Tikona, Loh and Visakagad forts. The hillside terrace is the perfect spot to host a BBQ party. Relish the special Konkan delicacy called Popty that can be made available on the terrace (at an additional cost, of course). The terrace also boasts of well manicured gardens that are ideal to sit down in with a book and drink of your choice, a luxury you will enjoy when you truly experience it. There is ample space to indulge in a game of table-tennis and badminton too. The property has fully furnished bedrooms with all modern amenities you could possibly think of. What also caught our attention were the cat figurines in an illuminated showcase in the sitting room and as many artefacts and curios that have been collected from different places all over the world. Meals at the property can be arranged at an additional cost on prior notice to the management. so ditch the idea of eating out and enjoy delicious food that is cooked specially for you.

While this space is just right to spend your time with near and dear ones inside the house, step into the terrace and we're sure you will want to spend more time outside than inside simply because of the sheer beauty and calm all around you; almost teleports you to Utopia.