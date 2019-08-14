Plan A Beautiful Adventurous Weekend Trek To Asherigad Right Away!

If you planning to spend the beautiful adventurous weekend with your friends and family, Asherigad is the place to go. A 2-hour drive from Mumbai, Asherigad has gained popularity among trekkers for being one of the best places to embark on a short trekking tour! So grab your friends this weekend and head for a trek to Asherigad in Palghar with your friends and family members! Located just off this highway. You can go there by train too, get down at palghar station and catch an autoriksha or tumtum to go to the base village called Khadkavane. And from there you can start the trail. But there is a lack of transport to coming back. So it's better to take your own vehicle or you can just wait at highway till someone gives you a lift. Trek duration is about 2 hours from the base village. While ascending you also experience the beautiful waterfall and the dense dark forest. ( History: Raja Bhojraj, a descendant of the Shilahar Dynasty had built this fort. Hence it can be assumed that this fort is around 800 years old. The Portuguese rebuilt this fort after they captured it during their rule. In 1737, Peshwa won this fort during his campaign of the Konkan and in 1818 this fort came under the British rule. )