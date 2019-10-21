Love For Japanese Cuisine? Drop By Mizu Now!

This was my first time trying authentic Japanese food but Mizu made it memorable! It has the perfect ambience that flavoured the food more. The service makes you feel more welcomed to the restaurant. They check up on you and even suggest you dishes that will suit your taste. Appetizers: For starters, we ordered local Portobello. This dish for us stole the show and had us mesmerized with the flavour. It's mushroom stuffed with cheese and rolled with zucchini. It had a little bit of sweet but burnt after taste. We had also ordered cold noodle salad which was different for me flavourful. Main course: For the main course, we ordered edamame and truffle gyoza which had a very fresh taste, we were provided with two dips - soy sauce and chilli oil which spiced it up a little bit. Along with this, we ordered veg ramen. We were surprised by its full quantity. It had so many vegetables that were adjusted perfectly to the noodles. Desserts: For dessert we ordered chocolate Zen and Japanese cotton cheesecake, it was the perfect ending to the dinner. Beverages: No dinner is complete without drinks. The one that stole our heart was appletini and pomegranate yuzu!