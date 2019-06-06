With A Huge & Impressive Decor, Pop By This Place In Andheri West

Bars

Tipsy Gypsy

Andheri West, Mumbai
Fun Republic Mall, Level 1, Off New Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

We went to Tipsy Gypsy on a weekday and it was not overcrowded. There was a big screen for cricket lovers. The place is well maintained & the ambience of the place is amazing. 😉 Tu Cheese Badi Hai Mast Mast, as the name is there, the item was really delicious. It consists of a Bread in the downside & at the upper side, there was a stuffing of some vegetables with lots of Cheese.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

