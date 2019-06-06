With A Huge & Impressive Decor, Pop By This Place In Andheri West

We went to Tipsy Gypsy on a weekday and it was not overcrowded. There was a big screen for cricket lovers. The place is well maintained & the ambience of the place is amazing. 😉 Tu Cheese Badi Hai Mast Mast, as the name is there, the item was really delicious. It consists of a Bread in the downside & at the upper side, there was a stuffing of some vegetables with lots of Cheese.