We went to Tipsy Gypsy on a weekday and it was not overcrowded. There was a big screen for cricket lovers. The place is well maintained & the ambience of the place is amazing. 😉 Tu Cheese Badi Hai Mast Mast, as the name is there, the item was really delicious. It consists of a Bread in the downside & at the upper side, there was a stuffing of some vegetables with lots of Cheese.
With A Huge & Impressive Decor, Pop By This Place In Andheri West
